There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-31-40-56-66, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $102 million ($67.7 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-17-21-35-64, Powerball 18, Power Play 2.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $58 million ($38.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.