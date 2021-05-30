COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,361+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12+1 (the number of active cases in Columbia County has doubled in the past week.

Total recovered – 2,293

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.1, up from last report of 26.09

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 554

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2

Total recovered – 542

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.9, up from last repost of 21.59

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 830-1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1

Total recovered – 805-1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.0, down from last report of 21.37

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,339+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22

Total recovered – 2,254

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.2, down from last report of 34.75.

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,050+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15+1

Total recovered – 3,919

Total number dead – 115+1

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.8, down from last report of 22.61

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you