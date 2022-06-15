A truck driven by a Columbia County deputy collided with another truck at the intersection of West Main and South Madison just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The deputy, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was taken by ambulance to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for an examination.
The deputy was driving a Sheriff’s Office truck eastbound on Main while responding to an accident on U.S. 79 near Emerson. In the meantime, a utility truck was southbound on South Madison Street. The front of the deputy’s vehicle struck the right rear wheel well of the Delek Logistics truck on West Main.
The Delek truck spun and came to a stop on South Madison in front of Maxfield’s antique shop.
The deputy’s vehicle came close to hitting a four-door car that was parked on Main in front of Mayfield’s.
Debris from the Delek truck, including an assortment of tools, blades, nuts and bolts, and water bottles, flew around the vehicles. The Delek truck driver was not hurt.
Arkansas State Police investigated the wreck.