A heat advisory is in effect for Columbia and surrounding Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes from noon to 7 p.m. today.
Heat index values 105 to 110 degrees expected, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hot and dry conditions will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out late Wednesday.
The potential for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms with localized heavy downpours will linger over portions of the region through Sunday.