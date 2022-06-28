After 13 years as the lead legal representative for the City of Magnolia, Michael W. Boyd has stepped down from his post. The longtime local attorney and partner at Bell, Boyd & McKendree, PLLC, in Magnolia officially resigned from the position on June 24, but he was recognized for his service on Monday by the Magnolia City Council.
At the same gathering, the local governing board appointed a new city attorney, Jennifer Jameson McKendree, to fulfill the rest of Boyd’s term.
The move has been in the works since Boyd was named executive vice president and general counsel at Farmers Bank & Trust in late May. He will begin his new position officially on July 1.
Boyd is a native of Cleveland County and attended law school at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He has also sat on the board of directors at Farmers Bank & Trust since 2015 and will continue to help oversee bank affairs going forward.
Monday’s farewell was congratulatory in nature, with Magnolia Alderman Jamie Waller thanking Boyd for his years of service to the city.
“We appreciate how much Mike has done,” the city official said. “You’ve always made sure we stayed on track, and I know I’ve turned to you many times with questions.”
After the gathering, Boyd was greeted and thanked by even more local officials, including numerous Magnolia aldermen and Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann.
Besides legal duties for the municipal government, the city attorney serves during Magnolia City Council meetings to guide the board on procedural legalities and answer any legal questions that may arise about matters of city business.
The Magnolia City Attorney is an elected position and will be on the local ballot this November.
In his place, the Magnolia City Council unanimously appointed McKendree to take over the duties as city attorney. The position will be nothing new to the veteran legal official. The Magnolia native and local private practice attorney has served for years as deputy city attorney and was recently added as a member-partner at Bell, Boyd & McKendree in Magnolia. According to the motion passed on Monday, she will serve out the remainder of Boyd’s term, which expires at the end of the year.
“We look forward to working with Jennifer,” Waller added. “You’ve always been more than capable, so we’re excited about what’s to come.”
McKendree is a graduate of Magnolia High School and earned her undergraduate degree at Southern Arkansas University. She also attended law school at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and became a firm partner earlier this year.
Besides her work with the city, McKendree’s legal background includes cases involving adoption, guardianship, divorce, estate planning, estate administration, and real estate. She also served as assistant general counsel for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from 2012 to 2018.
In other Magnolia City Council news:
-- Annette Pate and Haley Bell were unanimously appointed to the Magnolia A&P Commission. Pate is currently the chairman of the local board and Bell is new to the local commission. She takes the place of outgoing commissioner Megan McCurdy. The A&P board terms last five years.