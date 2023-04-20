Strong to severe thunderstorms will likely develop later today across portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
The storms will spread south and east into Northern Louisiana later this evening into the overnight hours. Some of these storms could produce large hail and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts.
While conditions are not conducive for a widespread tornado outbreak, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
In addition to the severe weather threat will be an excessive heavy rainfall threat today through tonight across most of the Four State Region. That excessive heavy rainfall threat will shift south and east into portions of Northeast and East Central Louisiana the first half of Friday.
Low lying and flood prone areas will be the most susceptible to flash flooding late today through tonight and into early Friday.
While showers and thunderstorms will be possible across portions of the Four State Region next week, atmospheric instability does not appear significant enough or the development of strong to severe thunderstorms at this time.