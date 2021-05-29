About 1,200 Entergy Corporation customers in Magnolia lost electrical service at 10:59 a.m. Saturday. Most of the service was restored by 1:45 p.m.
Chris Wasson, an Entergy spokesman, said the outage was the result of a problem with an Entergy substation in the area.
The outage affected Magnolia residents west of Jackson and north of West North, and north of West Main from the Main and Vine intersection.
East Columbia between Jackson and Dudney, and Dudney from East Columbia to Greene was affected, as were the Hazel Circle and Highland Circle neighborhoods. County Road 13 from the northern city limits to just south of McNeil was without power.