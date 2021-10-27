The Magnolia School District was one of many around the country that appear to have been targeted online with threats of violence.
Magnolia Police on Wednesday issued a statement that it received numerous inquiries regarding threats of the use of a firearm in Magnolia schools.
“At this time, the MPD is actively investigating these claims; however, we want to assure the public that there is no active threat regarding the Magnolia School District of the safety of the students and staff,” Police Chief Todd Dew said in a statement.
“The TikTok video that appears to have been the origin of the rumors this morning regarding a potential shooting did not originate or pertain to the Magnolia School District or any other school or educational institution in Columbia County, based upon the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.
Dew said Magnolia Police increased patrols around district campuses as a precaution.
Magnolia School District spokesman Scott Nipper said in a statement that the district was aware of a threat made against Magnolia High School on a social medial platform.
“School personnel are working with the Magnolia Police Department to resolve the matter. School resources officers are also on campus to aid in the investigation. We appreciate your patience and support,” the statement said.
Schools around the country have been fielding similar threats since the weekend, according to media reports. Reports indicate that the situation began with a series of videos posted on TikTok, a social media platform designed to allow the sharing of short videos.
The original video post has been reposted many times, with the names of the schools changed in each instance.
Law enforcement officers are attempting to determine the source of the original video.
Since late summer, a plague of videos called “challenges” have appeared on TikTok, encouraging people to commit and film various acts of vandalism and violence against schools and school personnel.
This isn’t the first time that Magnolia schools have been targeted by a similar anonymous threat.
In August 2015, a Magnolia school was one of many around the country that received a pre-recorded bomb threat. The school was briefly evacuated during a parent visitation day prior to the start of the school year.
It’s a federal crime to issue a threat over social media, by text, or through email. The crime is “threatening interstate communications” and carry a possible five-year federal sentence, with the possibility of additional state and local charges.