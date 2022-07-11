Emergency

The LEPC will meet at the Lelia Enrichment Complex.

The Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at noon Wednesday, July 13.

The meeting will be held at the Area Agency on Aging facility, which is located at 600 Lelia St. in Magnolia.

Lunch will be provided.

