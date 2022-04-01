Last week, the life of 15-year-old Lakyn Stroder changed forever.
The Magnolia girl celebrated her birthday Wednesday, March 23 during a Spring Break trip to Florida, telling her three best friends who came along that the following day was the best day of her life. But on the evening of Thursday, things took a disastrous turn.
After spending time at the Gulf Breeze Zoo, shopping and walking down the beach on Okaloosa Island, she was hit by a pizza delivery vehicle as she was crossing the street. She was the last to go into the crosswalk. The delivery driver was going at least 40 miles per hour, said her mother, Elaina Jones, an LPN nurse at Magnolia Family Medical Clinic. He received no citation, Jones said.
“He threw her about 30 feet, and it broke her femur in half. She has two fractures in her pelvis, her tailbone is fractured, she has a grade three liver laceration, a lacerated kidney, bruised lungs and her right lung has a bad contusion,” Jones said. “Sometime between being airlifted and sent to Fort Walton Beach and then airlifted to Sacred Heart (Pediatric ICU) in Pensacola, when they were trying to fix her femur, she had a stroke.”
Her grandmother, Barbara Hicks White, a respiratory therapist at Marshall’s Home Medical in Magnolia, said the stroke was a surprise but was likely caused by a blood clot that developed with her head twisting so fast at the time of the horrific incident. White was along for the trip and has been by her granddaughter’s bedside since she was hit.
“God definitely was here on our side,” Jones said. “It happened at 6:30 p.m. at night so there was still plenty of daylight. The EMT was on the scene immediately and the ambulance and fire department were there immediately too.”
Hadley Stansell, one of Lakyn’s best friends who is also a ninth-grader at Magnolia Freshman Academy, said other best friends, Kaiden Hearnsberger and Phobe Atkinson who also attend school with Lakyn were across the crosswalk on Santa Rosa Boulevard when they heard a large noise. Hadley said Phoebe is the one who told her Lakyn had been hit.
“It was one of the worst things I have ever seen and one of the worst things that has ever happened to me —seeing her and not being able to help,” Hadley said. “I called her mom and there was a paramedic there on vacation. He didn’t want us to touch her, so we didn’t. I just knew she was in a lot of pain, and I just wanted to protect her.”
Jones said the delivery man did not go to check on Lakyn and Hadley confirmed that. She said he talked to the police and went and stood by his car.
“He didn’t talk to us, and he didn’t talk to Lakyn either,” Hadley said. “She didn’t speak to me but she was asking her mom if this was real when she was getting into the ambulance. She did open her eyes and was trying to get up.”
Because Lakyn was more critical than another person awaiting a flight to Fort Walton Beach, she was flown there first and immediately sent to Sacred Heart Pediatric ICU in Pensacola. She went into surgery Friday morning. By Friday night, her family was told she had experienced a stroke and that had affected 75 percent of her left brain. Doctors fear the effects of the stroke may be irreversible. But Lakyn is stronger than anyone knows, Jones explained.
“They say 85 to 90 percent of people who are right-handed lose their cognitive ability to speak. And I understand but I’m telling you this little girl is a fighter and she will roll her eyes at you, she will give you a go to hell look. She doesn’t like it when we tell her to calm down.”
Like most people who are intubated -- having a ventilator do their breathing for them -- Lakyn has fought it. In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, she let everyone know what she thinks of the breathing tube. Nurses quickly came to her aid and had to calm her down to get her back under their care, but Jones said she sees this as a sign her daughter still has a fight to survive within her.
“She had a really good day (Wednesday). They moved her over to a really big room because she is a princess,” Jones said. “The bad Juju stayed in the old room and since then she has done nothing but improve and we are trying to get her off the ventilator. We are hoping and praying that by Friday she can come off the vent. That’s our specific prayer. She did give us a big scare when around 3:11 a.m. with her arm restrained, she raised up and yanked her breathing tube out. It was scary and then they reintubated her and everything calmed down.”
Jones, who has been a nurse for 10 years, seems strong through the interview until she starts thinking about what may lie ahead.
“I wonder if that’s why God wanted to choose me to be a nurse so I could take care of my baby if she couldn’t take care of herself,” she said, unable to fight back the tears. He gave me 10 years of experience in the pediatric office at Magnolia Family Medical Clinic.”
But on Thursday, Lakyn’s progress was like an answer to prayers as Jones said there has been nothing but positivity for Lakyn since they moved her to what has been dubbed “the Princess suite.” Nurses were able to take Lakyn off the ventilator and put a nasal tube in her nose for just half the oxygen she was using originally, Jones said.
“They took an MRI of her knee, and we will find out the results in the morning on Friday. Her oxygen level is great, and they are slowly weaning her off it. Her right side is where she can’t utilize it as normal, but therapy should help,” she said. “I know she is aware. Her sock was half on and half off and she reached down like it was bothering her. I know she is aware. I know my baby is still in there.”
The paperwork has begun to move Lakyn to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. The family will receive a 24-hour notice to be prepared for the trip.
As ready as she is to get Lakyn back to Arkansas, Jones said she had nothing but praise for Sacred Heart Pediatric ICU in Pensacola.
“What is crazy is this hospital is amazing. I’ve never had a physician who was willing to help me find my way around,” she said. “There are so many connections to Arkansas. The flight medic who decided to take her to Pensacola is from near Jonesboro. The second connection was the ICU doctor who took care of Laykn did her residency at Children’s in Little Rock and when Lakyn’s boyfriend (Caleb Eads) was little, she was his doctor. Another one of our doctors in pediatric ICU, his wife went to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and the pharmacist is from McGehee and went to U of A. It makes you feel like you have family here.”
People of Arkansas have a way of making each other feel welcome and her daughter’s experience in the hospital is no exception, she said.
“The people of Arkansas are a family. When you see someone somewhere with Arkansas gear on you say, “woo pig,” Jones said. “All of Lakyn’s crew recently made her a sheet that said, “Lakyn, we love you,” and there was a drawing of a Razorback on it.”
Back home in Magnolia, fundraisers are cropping up all over for Lakyn and her long road to recovery. Today, Southern Roots on West Main Street will donate all the money they make in the salon to Lakyn’s family. People are also welcomed to drop by and leave a donation, said Jessica Britt, owner.
“I kind of know her mom and her stepmom, Crystal Stroder, actually comes in and gets her hair cut so I know the family a little bit,” Britt said. “I just wanted to help out because I know how everything can be expensive.”
Shop hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Avery Anderson, an employee for Lake Sue Outdoors and Nursery said a $1,000 gift certificate to the store is being raffled. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. The gift certificate will be good for anything in the store except lawn mowers.
“We decided that Lakyn’s grandfather, Danny Cheatham, comes here with his motorcycle club, Brother’s Keeper’s and buys guns and raffles them off,” Anderson said. “He has been really good at promoting our business through Facebook and gets the word out about the store. We wanted to help him and her family for medical bills they will have to pay for.”
Since the box was put out this past Saturday, $2,000 has been raised and Anderson said the sales will continue for some time. Another idea she has is from seeing flyers about Lakyn which feature purple flowers and butterflies. She said she would like to use purple plants from the nursery and adhere a car air freshener onto it to make more money to send to Lakyn’s family.
The Lakyn Stroder Fundraiser being put on by the Flaming Pig will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. A barbecue sandwich plate with beans, chips and a bottle of water will be $10, and donations will also be accepted. Jones said there is hope this fundraiser will make up to $10,000.
In addition to fundraisers, people are trying to comfort those who know and care about Lakyn with special prayer vigils. There will be a prayer at the pole at 7:45 a.m. Friday in front of the Magnolia High School and a prayer ceremony at 7:50 a.m. Friday at Taylor High School. A community-wide prayer vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center near the hospital park.
One thing that continues to amaze the family is the outpouring support from not only Lakyn’s native home of Magnolia, but prayers being sent from around the world, Hicks said.
“I have just been amazed. It is completely overwhelming the support we have had from the community,” Hicks said. “And we are hearing from people from South Africa, Germany, and missionaries.”
Hicks’s cousin, Johnny Couch who lives in Sarepta, LA, put Lakyn’s story on his Facebook and a couple from Alabama saw it. This past Sunday, they came to see Lakyn, Kay Miller and her husband, Kyle.
“She said she was sitting in church that morning and felt like God had led her to come to the hospital and pray for Lakyn and lay hands on her,” Hicks said. “She said I promise I’m not crazy, I just believe in the power of prayer, and I have faith God will heal her, but he is laying it on my heart to lay hands on her and pray for her. And she started at her feet and touched her from her feet to her head and prayed for her and she’s never met us before in her life.”
Hicks said there are so many messages from so many people that it is overwhelming, but they are appreciated. She said she is looking forward to the day when Lakyn can read them back to her and understand how much everyone wished her well while she was battling to survive.
Hadley said she will always remember how she made friends when she and Lakyn were dancers at Forever Dance. Since then, they have been so close, and she hopes to see her friend return to the way she used to be.
“I want her to become her funny, lack of common-sense self again,” she said. “She loves everyone.”
Lakyn’s friends have been off from school this week and will be taking it week-by-week to see counselors and determine when they feel they are able to go back. Hadley said she isn’t ready.
“I don’t want to deal with all the questions,” she said.
Jones said friends of the family are coming to visit and she is going to ask them to take her mother out of the hospital for a break.
“She’s been here since last Sunday and has not been to the beach. I want to get her mind off things and get her mind off of Lak a little bit. But prayers are working. God is working miracles on my baby.”
CLICK HERE for more information about Lakyn’s condition, and updated information about fundraisers.