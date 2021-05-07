COVID_19_numbers_5_06_21

The State of Arkansas did not update its COVID-19 "dashboard" on Friday. Thursday's figures are above.

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,347-2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-2

Total recovered – 2,282

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.13, up from last report of 21.55

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 546

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0

Total recovered – 536

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 20.08, up from last report of 19.12

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 822-3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2-2

Total recovered – 796+4

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 16.44, up from 15.06

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,310

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7+2

Total recovered – 2,241-2

Total number dead – 62

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.33, up from last report of 30.89

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,013-2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14+3

Total recovered – 3,884-5

Total number dead – 114

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 20.48 up from last report of 18.56

