Columbia County voters opposed three of the four constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s Arkansas general election ballot. Voters statewide turned down all four, according to about 85 percent of the precincts reporting to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Issue 1 would have given state legislators the same authority as the governor to call themselves into special session and to set the agenda.
In Columbia County, the issue was defeated 3,454 (62.56 percent) to 2,156 (38.43 percent). The issue failed statewide 508,534 (60.95 percent) to 325,827 (39.05 percent).
Issue 2 would require 60% voter approval for any future constitutional amendment or citizen-initiated state law on the ballot. Currently, statewide ballot issues require a simple majority or over 50% voter approval.
In Columbia County, the issue was defeated 3,273 (57.62 percent) to 2,412 (47.44 percent). The issue failed statewide 497,636 (59.16 percent) to 343,582 (40.84 percent).
Issue 3 was the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment. It would have added language to the Arkansas Constitution prohibiting state and local governments from burdening the practice of religion unless the government shows there’s a compelling reason to do so and acts in the least restrictive way.
In Columbia County, the issue was approved 2,972 (51.44 percent) to 2,805 (48.55 percent). The issue failed statewide 429,068 (50.48 percent) to 420,883 (49.52 percent).
Issue 4 was the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. If passed, it would have allowed adults 21 and older to legally possess 1 ounce of marijuana for non-medical purposes. It would have set up a licensing system for a limited number of businesses to grow and sell marijuana for recreational purposes, among other things.
In Columbia County, the issue failed 3,646 (61.63 percent) to 2,269 (38.36 percent). The issue failed statewide 491,123 (56.25 percent) to 381,966 (43.75 percent).