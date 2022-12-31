A significant severe weather event is expected on Monday across the South Arkansas area.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said there is potential for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding across the area.
A few of the tornadoes may be strong and there is potential for widespread damaging winds with this event.
At 10 p.m. Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet. The bayou is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet early Monday afternoon.
Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
At 13.0 feet, minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps is expected. Move livestock to higher ground.