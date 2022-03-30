Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced the appointments of South Arkansas residents to state boards and commissions, and other appointive posts:
Dr. Kathryn Berry, Magnolia, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on March 23, 2025.
Denise Sweat, McCaskill, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
Jay Bunyard, De Queen, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
Swan “Rusty” Moss, Dermott, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires on March 29, 2026. Reappointment.
Miles Goggans, Star City, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2031. Replaces Mary Eldridge.
Peter Prutzman, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2028. Replaces Allen Bedell.
Dewayne Tooke, Warren, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Term expires on October 1, 2024. Reappointment.
David Carter, Warren, to the Bradley County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 9. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Charlotte Denton.
Clay Crump, Kirby, to the Marine Sanitation Advisory Committee. Term expires on October 5, 2024. Reappointment.
Molly Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Crime Victims Reparations Board. Term expires on October 5, 2025. Reappointment.
Bill Poynter, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2029. Reappointment.
Michael Cranford, Foreman, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2031. Replaces Darrell Loveless.
Darrell Allen, Hope, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. Term expires on August 1, 2023. Replaces Russell Gibson.
Alexandria Bennett, El Dorado, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on August 31, 2024. Replaces Robert Coon.
Laurie Black, Lake Village, to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2028. Reappointment.
Teresa Roark, Camden, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires on September 14, 2025. Reappointment.
Dr. William Viser, Arkadelphia, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires on September 14, 2025. Reappointment.
Rebecca Ives, Camden, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
Karen Breashears, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
Mayor Gary Morgan, Portland, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Mike Gaskill.
Warner Smith, Smackover, to the State Board of Collection Agencies. Term expires on January 1, 2025. Reappointment.
Gary Sewell, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
