A major addition at Magnolia’s East Side Park became one step closer to reality on Monday as Mayor Parnell Vann reassured the public that a new splash pad and skate park will be built as promised, and that he has been in significant talks with a development group over the last month.
“It will happen,” he said as he addressed the Magnolia City Council on Monday. “We should have something before July’s (city council) meeting – hopefully to bring to you."
The mention of the park project was the second from the mayor in as many months. In May, the city leader told the public that he had been in talks with a designer for the new East Side Park improvements, but that he was extremely underwhelmed. Vann noted last month that he wanted to be “wow’d,” but hadn’t yet seen anything to satisfy his vision of a significant revitalization of the multi-acre public park area.
On Monday, however, the mayor’s tone had somewhat changed. He seemed more optimistic that his “wow” park project could actually materialize. He noted that a skate park group had recently reached out to the city.
“I’m not going to bring an average splash pad for you to approve,” Vann said while speaking to the city’s governing board. “We’ve got a company working on that right now, and they know not to bring me and the team something that’s just average.”
The splash pad and skate park project using local funding was approved in March by the Magnolia City Council. The move was made after the city was twice denied in recent years a state parks grant that would have seen the cost of the build split 50-50 between the Magnolia and Arkansas governments. After receiving the second grant denial in February, the mayor came forth with a $600,000 joint proposal
between the City of Magnolia and the Magnolia A&P Commission to fund the East Side endeavor and negotiations with contractors began soon after.
On Monday, the mayor assured the public that the funding for the project was still secured, and that he hopes the new park additions can be open and operational by the mid 2023.
“As I’ve told folks, we want to be playing in the water and skating by next spring-summer -- and that’s still our goal,” Vann said this week. “The money is still there to do all this with, and we are still on go.”
A dog park has also been discussed to be part of the East Side additions, but it is not clear yet if that piece of the project will be part of any presentations brought to the Council in the coming months. The mayor did mention Monday, however, that the topic was still on his mind.
“I have gotten some local interest in working with the dog park,” Vann added.
As of last month, plans for the splash pad still included locating the structure at the apex of northern hill inside East Side Park. Currently, a baseball and softball field, as well as sand volleyball court, occupies that area. Those structures, though, will need to be removed to make way for the new park recreation areas.
Although no official diagrams or layouts have been presented to the public so far, one thing is for certain: the mayor wants something to make the park pop.
“We want people to talk about Magnolia’s splash pad,” he said. “We don’t want to be like everyone else.”