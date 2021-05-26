David Graham of Magnolia has announced his candidacy for circuit judge in the 13th Judicial District of Arkansas, which includes Calhoun, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties.
Judge Hamilton Singleton of Camden is currently serving in this position and will not seek re-election.
Judge Graham is currently serving as a State District Court Judge and previously served as Columbia District Court Judge for 4 years. He graduated from Texas A&M School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Ouachita Baptist University.
He has practiced law for 24 years and was the principal in the Graham Law Firm in Magnolia. He has served as a Drug Task Force deputy prosecutor for the 13th Judicial District and city attorney for Waldo. He is a member of the Arkansas, Texas, and Columbia County Bar Associations. Previously Judge Graham served three terms as a Justice of the Peace for Columbia County.
Judge Graham has served on the Board of the Magnolia Chamber of Commerce and the United Way. He is past president of the Magnolia Lion’s Club, the Magnolia Jaycees and is a member of the Magnolia Rotary.
Judge Graham and his wife of 27 years, Rebecca, are the parents of three children Macye, Katie and Patrick. They attend Central Baptist Church where he has served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and a member of the choir.
Judicial candidates run in a non-partisan primary election, which is held in conjunction with political party primary elections that will be held in May 2022. A runoff election will be held in the November 2022 general election, if necessary.
Should Graham be elected, there would be two years remaining in his District Judge term. The next governor would appoint someone to succeed him until the 2024 election.
District judgeships and circuit judgeships are two separate judicial positions in Arkansas. District judgeships in Arkansas have jurisdiction over traffic violations, misdemeanors offenses, violations of state law and local ordinances, preliminary felony matters, and civil matters involving contracts, damage to personal property and recovery of personal property where the amount in controversy does not exceed $25,000. Graham is presently the District Judge in District 39, which includes Columbia and Ouachita counties.
Graham seeks elevation to a circuit judgeship. In Arkansas, there are 38 circuit courts, most of which cover multiple counties and all of which have several judges. Circuit judges are elected to six-year terms. They are responsible for court cases involving criminal and civil jurisdiction, domestic relations, estates, jury trials, guardianships, equity, adoptions, civil commitments and juvenile matters.