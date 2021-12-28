magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2021 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in August 2021. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
August 1
Area Agency on Aging makes new home on Lelia Street.
August 3
Quorum Court endorses tax incentive program for $10.7 million expansion at Weyerhaeuser mill.
August 4
Tetra Technologies concludes there’s plenty of bromine and lithium in its Columbia-Lafayette mineral leases.
August 6
Revenue Office closes, county has daily running average of about 90 active COVID-19 cases through past week.
August 7
COVID-19 primarily a staffing issue for Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
August 9
Revenue offices in Magnolia, TexARKana remain closed due to COVID-19.
Magnolia passenger dies, four other people hurt in Miller County collision.
August 10
Magnolia School District will require people to be masked while on campus until infection rate declines.
August 11
Breakfast and lunch free to all Magnolia students in 2021-22.
Southern Arkansas University, SAU Tech put COVID-19 mask policy into effect.
Southern Arkansas University names Sports Hall of Fame Class.
August 12
Vehicle overturns in Welcome, killing driver from Taylor.
Albemarle expanding bromine production to meet demand.
August 14
Defendants receive sentences in Columbia County Circuit Court.
August 15
Columbia County loses 1,751 residents in past decade, echoing regional figures.
Nevada School District will have masks, Emerson-Taylor-Bradley, Lafayette County will not as school year begins.
Jenifer Laurendine takes principal’s post in Tennessee.
August 17
Revenue Office reopens following COVID closure.
August 18
Nine new Beard Investments houses set for North Washington.
Former Magnolian dies in leap from Southwest Louisiana interstate bridge.
August 19
Former SAU, NFL star Jordan Babineaux pivots into Seattle University classroom.
August 23
Operation Christmas Child speaker will visit Magnolia.
State needs more South Arkansas residents who have experience addiction or mental health problems to serve as peer counselors.
August 26
ABC issues citation against Magnolia restaurant.
August 27
Mayor says not much city can do about poor Suddenlink service.
August 28
City Council condemns houses on Blackberry, South Pine, Hazel Circle.
MRMC CEO encourages COVID-19 vaccinations.
August 29
Magnolia Street Department will get new dump truck.
Magnolia School District’s Performing Arts Center hosts first public event and performances.
August 31
Magnolia businesses collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida victims.