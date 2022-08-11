Columbia County no longer under burn ban Aug 11, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save County Judge Denny Foster has lifted the ban on outdoor burning in Columbia County, effective today. The ban had been in effect since July 8. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Recent Headlines Columbia County no longer under burn ban 27 min ago Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, August 11, 2022: Counting the hours 3 hrs ago South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, August 9 7 hrs ago South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 9 7 hrs ago Magnolia School Board sets policy for cell phone possession by students 7 hrs ago +2 Magnolia airport suffers wind damage 7 hrs ago Can the Forward Party move forward? 8 hrs ago Henderson running for Magnolia City Council Ward 1 seat 8 hrs ago AG&FC looks for help from Columbia County, neighboring landowners to collar bears for research 8 hrs ago Panthers in the water at Bassmaster High School Nationals 8 hrs ago Brazil wants $74 million in Javelin missiles and equipment 8 hrs ago Utilities ask public to watch where they dig -- it could mean life or death 8 hrs ago TXKToday.com : Woman accused of sharing intimate video of boyfriend’s ex 8 hrs ago HopePrescott.com : Woman complains about son's treatment by Nevada sheriff's office 8 hrs ago Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases 10 hrs ago Powerball has only two $100 winners in Arkansas on Wednesday 11 hrs ago COVID-19 cases up by five in Columbia County 11 hrs ago City of Magnolia gets $299,999 grant for water pumps Updated 9 hrs ago COVID-19 cases up by two in Columbia County Aug 10, 2022 Mega Millions jackpot has three $1 million winners nationally Aug 10, 2022 Online Poll Which of these substances do you most frequently add to a soft drink? You voted: Alcohol. Fruit juice. Medicine. Peanuts, cherries, lemon, etc. I never add anything to a soft drink. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSticky legal situation emerging for Tasty Donuts owners in MagnoliaTexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreckRecent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesMcBride receives 10-year sentence for meth trafficking in Columbia CountySouth Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, August 2Magnolia shooting suspect awaits extradition from TexasMagnolia School Board approves one-time bonuses, $10,000 for teachers, $6,000 for support personnelHempstead County wreck takes life of young Waldo womanMagnolia Police list recent arrestsMagnolia Police list recent arrests Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.