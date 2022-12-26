June

magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.

Today’s article links to big stories in June 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.

June 1

Miller receives life sentence for 1994 murder in El Dorado

June 2

Southern Arkansas No. 3 seed in national championship round

SAU Tech names Columbia County graduates

June 3

Log truck hits trains on U.S. 82 West

Farmers Bank Foundation grants $125,000 to Hope Public Schools

Waldo men face drug-related charges in Lafayette County

Square Market returns to Jefferson Street on Saturday morning

Houseguest stole UTV from Nevada County sheriff before fatal wreck

June 4

SAU graduate will become Magnolia’s girls basketball coach

Muleriders win first game at NCAA Division II Baseball Championship

June 5

SAU biologists examine immune systems in animals

Tevin Wooten will be NBC10 Boston’s “Weather Warrior”

June 6

Jessica Aryee will be new Magnolia High School principal

June 7

Wreck on U.S. 65 near Dermott takes five lives

Boys & Girls Club promotes Chris Ludwig to CEO

PotlatchDeltic will spend $131 million to upgrade Waldo sawmill

New York investment company will reopen Camden’s Victory Lumber

June 8

Airports across region receive FAA grants

Southern Arkansas rally falls short as Muleriders exit NCAA Division II Baseball Championship

June 9

Wreck takes life of former Magnolia resident

June 10

Magnolia 4th in junior division of state trapshooting competition

June 11

Body of missing Amy man found

June 12

SAU Board renames residence hall in honor of Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory

June 13

Shooting at South Side Park leads to 10-year sentence

June 15

Waldo man held for 12 counts of rape, computer exploitation of a child

Sharpe will lead Bodcaw Bank in Magnolia

Pedals for Compassion pushes through Saturday’s stormy weather

June 20

Magnolia basketball moving to 4A-7

June 22

Hair wins runoff vote to become Columbia County Assessor-elect

June 23

El Dorado’s SAAC plans $1.9 million capital campaign

June 23

Pregnant Magnolia woman, admitting recent meth use, gets six-year prison term

June 25

Tyrene Lewis gets eight-year term for shooting

“Into the Woods Jr.” at Magnolia Arts through Sunday

Truck hits, kills pedestrian on U.S. 79 in Magnolia

June 27

Bird Ride electric scooter rentals may be coming to Magnolia

June 28

Tiller race star born Saturday in Emerson during PurpleHull Pea Festival

Mayor hopes East Side Park splash pad can be open by next spring

Boyd steps down as city attorney after 13 years

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you