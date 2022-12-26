magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in June 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
June 1
Miller receives life sentence for 1994 murder in El Dorado
June 2
Southern Arkansas No. 3 seed in national championship round
SAU Tech names Columbia County graduates
June 3
Log truck hits trains on U.S. 82 West
Farmers Bank Foundation grants $125,000 to Hope Public Schools
Waldo men face drug-related charges in Lafayette County
Square Market returns to Jefferson Street on Saturday morning
Houseguest stole UTV from Nevada County sheriff before fatal wreck
June 4
SAU graduate will become Magnolia’s girls basketball coach
Muleriders win first game at NCAA Division II Baseball Championship
June 5
SAU biologists examine immune systems in animals
Tevin Wooten will be NBC10 Boston’s “Weather Warrior”
June 6
Jessica Aryee will be new Magnolia High School principal
June 7
Wreck on U.S. 65 near Dermott takes five lives
Boys & Girls Club promotes Chris Ludwig to CEO
PotlatchDeltic will spend $131 million to upgrade Waldo sawmill
New York investment company will reopen Camden’s Victory Lumber
June 8
Airports across region receive FAA grants
Southern Arkansas rally falls short as Muleriders exit NCAA Division II Baseball Championship
June 9
Wreck takes life of former Magnolia resident
June 10
Magnolia 4th in junior division of state trapshooting competition
June 11
June 12
SAU Board renames residence hall in honor of Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory
June 13
Shooting at South Side Park leads to 10-year sentence
June 15
Waldo man held for 12 counts of rape, computer exploitation of a child
Sharpe will lead Bodcaw Bank in Magnolia
Pedals for Compassion pushes through Saturday’s stormy weather
June 20
Magnolia basketball moving to 4A-7
June 22
Hair wins runoff vote to become Columbia County Assessor-elect
June 23
El Dorado’s SAAC plans $1.9 million capital campaign
June 23
Pregnant Magnolia woman, admitting recent meth use, gets six-year prison term
June 25
Tyrene Lewis gets eight-year term for shooting
“Into the Woods Jr.” at Magnolia Arts through Sunday
Truck hits, kills pedestrian on U.S. 79 in Magnolia
June 27
Bird Ride electric scooter rentals may be coming to Magnolia
June 28
Tiller race star born Saturday in Emerson during PurpleHull Pea Festival
Mayor hopes East Side Park splash pad can be open by next spring
Boyd steps down as city attorney after 13 years