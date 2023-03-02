COVID

The Arkansas Department of Health didn’t update COVID-19 figures on Wednesday.

Current figures for the five-county area of South Arkansas:

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,784

Total Active Cases: 30. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,649

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,504

Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,471

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,766

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,715

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,767

Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,620

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,268

Total Active Cases: 30. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,032

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,004,752

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 0. Down 316 since Tuesday.

Recovered cases: 988,773

Deaths: 12,980. No change since Saturday.

Testing Data for Columbia County

Tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.86%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.17%

Total Positive Tests: 7032

PCR Positives: 3356

Antigen Positives: 3676

Total Negative Tests: 51476

PCR Negatives: 24936

Antigen Negatives: 26540

Total Tests: 58508

Private Lab Tests: 53421

Public Lab Tests: 4840

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,107

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 51.9%

