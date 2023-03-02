The Arkansas Department of Health didn’t update COVID-19 figures on Wednesday.
Current figures for the five-county area of South Arkansas:
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,784
Total Active Cases: 30. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,649
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,504
Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,471
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,766
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,715
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,767
Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,620
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,268
Total Active Cases: 30. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,032
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,004,752
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 0. Down 316 since Tuesday.
Recovered cases: 988,773
Deaths: 12,980. No change since Saturday.
Testing Data for Columbia County
Tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.86%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.17%
Total Positive Tests: 7032
PCR Positives: 3356
Antigen Positives: 3676
Total Negative Tests: 51476
PCR Negatives: 24936
Antigen Negatives: 26540
Total Tests: 58508
Private Lab Tests: 53421
Public Lab Tests: 4840
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,107
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 51.9%