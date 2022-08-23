City leaders on Monday committed to a $1.2 million plan for construction of a splash pad and skateboard park they say will be the envy of South Arkansas.
The City Council was assured that there is sufficient money in reserve, and available through higher sales tax receipts, to pay for the projects from existing city funds.
Mayor Parnell Vann received council approval for a spending cap of $1.2 million for the new facilities that will be built at East Side Park.
City Economic Development Director Ellie Baker led a parade of officials, including Inspector David Nelson, Street Department Director Jerry Lewis, and Treasurer Kim Newell, who walked the council through the proposals.
Vann hopes to move quickly on the splash pad that would be built on the current site of a disused softball field. This will lock in material costs that are likely to rise soon.
No contracts have been issued for either project.
SPLASH PAD
Baker said a proposal offered by ACS Playground Adventures of Oklahoma City overwhelmed a plan from Water Splash, a Canadian company.
“They were able to provide more features and a better set-up for it, give us more information, and it was more aesthetically pleasing,” Baker said. She detailed the ACS proposal with a PowerPoint presentation.
About 90 percent of the park’s water features will rain down on users, as opposed to rising up from the ground. Jets, sprays and sheets of water will come from them. Some will allow users to point streams of water at others.
One major feature of the 4,500-square-foot pad will be a tank that dumps 17 gallons of water in an instant.
Users will be able to use buttons to start inactive devices.
“None of this will be standing water. There will not be a pool of water anywhere. There will be different areas for different age groups,” Baker said.
The proposal is friendly to people with different levels of physical ability.
Most of the equipment will have cores of stainless steel.
“This is going to be a 400-gallon per minute splash pad. Most (splash pads) are 90 gallons per minute. If approved, this is going to be the largest (splash pad) in South Arkansas. We will have the splash pad to come to. It’s very much economic development,” Baker said.
“This is definitely going to provide lots of entertainment not only for our children, but for Texarkana, El Dorado, the whole area. We’re going to have a real draw.”
“This splash pad is it. You won’t be able to find anything like it south of Little Rock,” Vann said. With the combination of the skate park, Vann predicts that it will keep parents in town long enough to shop and eat, and to generate tax revenue for Magnolia.
Maintenance and security issues were also addressed. Vann said the pad will be staffed for at least two years to “protect our investment.”
The pad will be fenced. It will have video cameras that will alert police and city staff smartphones about unauthorized, after-hours entry. At any rate, intruders won’t be able to activate water features.
Most of the splash pad’s water will be filtered and recirculated. The Health Department will check water quality twice a day.
Lewis told the council that the Street Department will be able to do most of the site and foundation preparation work, as well as fencing and lighting. There’s also a plan for a new parking lot to go with the splash pad and skate park.
A restroom at the splash pad would also serve the proposed skate park. It will also contain the pad’s water recirculation equipment.
SKATEBOARD PARK
Spohn Ranch of Los Angeles and American Ramp Co. of Joplin, MO, submitted proposals for a skateboard park. City officials were more impressed with Spohn Ranch’s proposal.
The park would have ramps, walls and other features that skaters use to perform stunts and tricks. An important feature will be a bowl with curved walls.
Baker said that the key feature for the Magnolia skateboard park would be a “pump track.” This is a track with rollers and banked turns. Riders gain momentum not by pedaling or pushing, but through body movements. There’s no pump track in South Arkansas, she said.
Spohn Ranch insists upon getting input from riders before designing a park, Baker said.
COSTS AND FUNDING
The estimated cost for ACS Playground’s equipment is $352,126.76. Clarity Pools will install the equipment – including the water recirculation equipment -- for $326,850, for a total construction cost of $678,976.76.
Nelson said the splash pad’s construction costs don’t include the restrooms and pump house. The city is working with contractor Milton Hambrice to develop a restroom plan, which Nelson thinks will be similar to what the city has installed at Square Park.
Nelson’s rough estimate for the splash pad restroom/pump house is more than $150,000.
The skateboard park estimate is $280,000.
Newell, the city treasurer, said the city has $565,000 in reserve. This doesn’t include $785,000 in certificates of deposit that the city thought would be needed to build a new police station. The money wasn’t needed for that purpose and is available.
The Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission has committed a total of $150,000 over a three-year period to the recreation project.
That’s $935,000, leaving the city roughly $200,000 short depending upon final project costs. But, not to worry.
“The city today has today, thanks to our sales tax revenue being so good, $1.2 million -- $450,000 is our reserve, leaving us $750,000. If we had to spend $200,000 of that $750,000, we’d still be in a very good position money-wise,” Newell said.
“We’re not saying we’re going to run out there and spend $1.2 million,” Vann said. “What I’m saying is give us a cap of $1.2 million. We want to put the splash pad to bed tomorrow before the price gets away from us. Then we want to get back to work on a skate park.”
Vann said he’s thrilled that the city can pay for a major parks improvement project without borrowing money.
“We’re not in the retail business of movie theaters, roller rinks and bowling alleys. We’re in the parks and recreation business and that’s what this is. This is a parks and recreation project and that’s what we do,” Vann said.
On the motion of Councilman Jamie Waller, seconded by Steve Nipper, the council voted 6-0 to set a $1.2 million cap for the splash pad/skateboard project.