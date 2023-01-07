Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.

There were five Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York (2).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $1.1 billion ($568.7 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $30,000. There were four Match 4 winners of $500. There were four Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were 12 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were eight Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

12-32-56-67-68, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $325 million ($165.2 million).

