There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
There were five Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York (2).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $1.1 billion ($568.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $30,000. There were four Match 4 winners of $500. There were four Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were 12 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were eight Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
12-32-56-67-68, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $325 million ($165.2 million).