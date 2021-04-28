The Arkansas Department of Agriculture (Department) is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program.
The program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years.
There is no cost to apply.
"Arkansas Century Farm families have persevered challenges for at least ten decades and have contributed greatly in making Arkansas agriculture the success story that it is today," said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. "As Arkansas's largest industry, agriculture has an economic impact of over $21 billion annually and provides one of every six jobs in the state."
To qualify, Arkansas farms must meet the following criteria:
The same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption.
The farm must be at least ten acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
Qualifying Arkansas farms will receive a personalized Arkansas Century Farm certificate and metal sign listing the farm name and year established.
Arkansas is home to more than 42,300 farms, of which 96 percent are family owned and operated. Since the Arkansas Century Farm program began in 2012, 494 farms have been certified.
Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31, 2021 to be eligible for designation as a 2021 inductee.