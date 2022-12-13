COVID

Active COVID-19 cases edged downward in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472

Total Active Cases: 27. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,341

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,467

Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,433

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,659

Total Active Cases: 16. Down three since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,597

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,577

Total Active Cases: 41. Up one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,416

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,981

Total Active Cases: 33. Down five since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,746

Total Deaths: 200. No change since Saturday. Last death recorded December 12.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 974,793

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 177

Recovered cases: 956,115

Deaths: 12,631. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 254

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 42

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18

