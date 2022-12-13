Active COVID-19 cases edged downward in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472
Total Active Cases: 27. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,341
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,467
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,433
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,659
Total Active Cases: 16. Down three since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,597
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,577
Total Active Cases: 41. Up one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,416
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,981
Total Active Cases: 33. Down five since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,746
Total Deaths: 200. No change since Saturday. Last death recorded December 12.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 974,793
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 177
Recovered cases: 956,115
Deaths: 12,631. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 254
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 42
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18