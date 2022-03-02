Shermar Easter has announced his candidacy for Position 3 on the Magnolia School District Board of Directors.
Easter is a 2019 graduate of Magnolia High School, where he earned FFA awards at both the state and national level, was class president, and a member of student council.
Easter is a full-time student, majoring in business with an emphasis in banking. Professionally, he is a loan assistant at Peoples Bank and an emergency medical responder, emergency vehicle operator, and dispatcher at Columbia County Ambulance Service.
Easter is actively involved in the community as he is a member of the Board of Directors for Magnolia Public Schools Foundation, Abilities Unlimited, Magnolia Blossom Festival, and Magnolia Rotary Club.
Easter wants to expand his community involvement by serving on the Magnolia School District Board of Directors. He looks forward to creating collaborative relationships with stakeholders and school board members to advocate for the best interest of the students.