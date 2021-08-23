A heat advisory remains in effect for most of the Four State area until 7 p.m. Monday.
Heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The NWS recommends that people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
People who work or spend time outdoors should take extra precautions. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.