The Magnolia City Council on Monday approved the following measures:
- A warranty deed sale of the former Magnolia Regional Medical Center property at 833 N. Washington Street was unanimously passed Monday by the Magnolia City Council. The purchase price was $70,000.
The former home of W.C. Blewster, who previously served as the president of First National Bank in Magnolia, is now set to be renovated and become an office property for local Edward D. Jones financial advisor Laura Crowell. The new owner of the building was the highest bidder for the property after a three-week public bid window offered by the Magnolia City Council. According to the approval ordinance, no
bid reached the appraised value of the property.
Alderman Steve Crowell, who is the spouse of the new owner of the property, abstained from voting on the matter and was not present during previous Council discussions on the issue.
- Sarah Williams was unanimously approved to the Magnolia Regional Health System Board of Directors. MRHS is the official name of Magnolia’s nonprofit status hospital. The facility was formed in 2019 as a 501(c)(3) entity that was separate from the city government. The Magnolia City Council, as part of the agreement, can still appoint board members to the hospital.
- Tameika Maxwell was unanimously approved to the Magnolia Housing Authority Commission. Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann said she was recommended by Jan Hutcheson, executive director of the Magnolia Housing Authority.
In other City of Magnolia news:
- Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann recommended that all city water customers wrap and insulate their pipes now ahead of the winter season to prevent cold-weather pipe bursts.
- The mayor noted that citizens pay attention to doorstep packages and do not leave them unattended during the holiday shopping season.
- The mayor stated that the city will turn off municipal water irrigation lines for free for the winter, but customers must call Magnolia Utilities office to do so. If the city does not turn off the lines, then customers will still be charged an irrigation fee, according to the mayor.