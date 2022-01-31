Cynthia Robinson of Emerson pleaded guilty in Thursday’s 13th Judicial District Court to taking a brass cemetery marker she found alongside the road in Magnolia, and selling it for about $25 of scrap to a local recycling business last July.
The crime of cemetery marker/grave marker destruction is a Class C felony.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater asked Robinson if she had known the piece of metal was a grave marker.
“I’m not comfortable with anyone who says I’m a grave robber,” Robinson said. “I’m not totally guilty because I took it to Tin Man (Recycling) and I don’t know nothing about it. I was asked to turn myself in.”
During her testimony, Robinson mumbled the names of several roads she walks on in Magnolia to collect cans to turn in for money. She said on one of these journeys, she went near a road on someone’s property and found the piece of metal.
Rainwater indicated there was a Bible verse on the side of the marker that included the deceased’s name. However, Robinson said she did not see that.
“It looked like a flat sheet, like a cookie sheet,” she said. “It was flat. I didn’t turn it over, no sir.”
The deputy prosecutor asked Robinson if she would like to take a plea.
“I don’t want to be charged with something I didn’t do,” she said. “I want the family to know I didn’t do it.”
Despite her initial refusal to plead, Robinson finally did accept the
charges and plead guilty to taking the grave marker to Tin Man Recycling and receiving almost $25 for it. She was fined $100 for her crime and to pay restitution of $25 along with court costs and fees including a $250 attorney fee.
Robinson asked if she could do community service instead of paying the fines because she has no job and no way to pay them off.
However, Judge David Talley denied her request.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Columbia County Sheriff’s Investigator Kelly Blair was contacted by Darrell Cook of Tin Man Recycling on July 23, 2021. Cook said he had a brass cemetery plaque that was brought into his business and sold for scrap by Robinson.
Sheriff’s Investigator James Skinner knew Robinson, contacted her brother, and told him to contact her and tell her to come to the sheriff’s office.
Skinner contacted Randy Reed, who oversees the Twenty-Third Psalms Cemetery. Reed said he believes that is where the plaque was taken from, the affidavit said. Skinner left the plaque at Reed’s office and Reed said he would get it placed back to where it came from at the cemetery.
According to the affidavit, the gravestone belonged to Calvin G. Shepherd Jr., but there were no details about the time of birth and death included in the report.
Talley asked Rainwater if the family of the deceased had been notified and what were their feelings about this case, but Rainwater said he had been unable to find an obituary on Shepherd. A search on findagrave.com did not show Shepherd’s grave on record at the Twenty-Third Psalms Cemetery. A search by magnoliareporter.com did not find an obituary on Shepherd either.