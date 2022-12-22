February

magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.

Today’s article links to big stories in February 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.

February 1

Jones resigning as Magnolia Regional Medical Center CEO

Judge sentences Demetria Doss to six years' imprisonment

February 3

Robert L. Edstrom, CPA joins Turner, Rodgers, Manning & Plyler, PLLC

U.S. House Agriculture Committee head promotes Victoria Maloch

L&NW's parent company hires new president/COO

February 4

Wildlife agencies want to determine scope of CWD in South Arkansas

February 5

SAU trustees hear that gifts exceed $6 million for second consecutive year

February 7

City of Magnolia unsuccessful with request for splash pad/park improvements grant request

Adorno throws first no-hitter for Southern Arkansas since 2014

February 8

Quorum Court: County trying to decide how to spend its COVID relief windfall

February 10

Mena banker newest member of SAU Board of Trustees

February 11

Aerojet reports on test firing of new solid rocket motor at Camden site

February 13

Mount Vernon VFD earns $16,960 grant from Firehouse Subs Foundation

February 14

Jazz Coffeehouse on Valentine's Day at Magnolia Arts

SAU earns spot on "Most Affordable Online MBA" list

February 15

Motorcycle wreck kills Magnolia man

February 16

The Caring Place adds second day of service

February 17

South Arkansas Heritage Museum seeks volunteers prior to opening

Magnolia School Board discontinues COVID-19 mask rules

Schools receive grants for archery, gun programs

February 19

Columbia County residents enjoy rare month of lottery winnings exceeding sales

February 20

State claims removal of 27,000+ feral hogs since January 2020

February 23

Shanae Williams, Ben Lindsey basketball conference Coaches of the Year

February 24

Morrison will be part of new Arkansas Council on Future Mobility

Dunn receives Arkansas Distinguished Director award

Standard Lithium and Lanxess hammer out operational agreement

February 27

SAU women lose final game of season

February 28

Bear hunt for South Arkansas will come in cub-sized steps

 

