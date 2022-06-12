South Arkansas is under a heat advisory from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Heat index values up to 109 expected.
The heat will continue Sunday through at least the early to middle part of the work week. Heat advisories may become necessary through the middle of next week as a result for afternoon heat indices near 105 degrees. Otherwise, no hazardous weather is expected at this time.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.