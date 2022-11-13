Magnolia Police are investigating a shooting death that happened Saturday night.
Police responded to a call at 611 Smith Street shortly before midnight.
DeMontray Hall, 32, was found in the yard of the residence. He was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew said Sunday afternoon that detectives have been working on the homicide continuously since the Criminal Investigation Unit was notified.
611 Smith Street is a short distance from the Dudney-Smith intersection.
Police did take Terrance Trent Manning, 32, into custody at the scene, but Dew emphasized that Manning was not arrested for the homicide.
Manning was booked at 4:32 a.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
The case is Magnolia’s second reported homicide of 2022. On September 27, the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia, was found along South Clay Street. He had been shot. No arrest has been made in that case.
There were three reported homicides in 2021.
This is a developing story. See more details later at magnoliareporter.com.