An El Dorado youth died about 2:12 a.m. Saturday in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 82 east along the Village Flats.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jordan Samuels, 18, was driving a 2004 model Honda Accord east on the highway. The car ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Samuels, a 2022 El Dorado High School graduate, died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was wet.
Cpl. Brent Walker investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
The death was the eighth motor vehicle fatality in Columbia County this year, exceeding the 2021 total by one.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.