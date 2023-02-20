Monday is the President George Washington National Holiday, and the Daisy Gatson Bates State Holiday.
All city, county, state and federal offices will be closed.
There will be no regular postal delivery.
Banks and other financial institutions will be closed.
WCA will run its usual Monday garbage collection route in Columbia County.
Magnolia Public Schools, Columbia Christian School and Southern Arkansas University are open.
Almost all retail businesses will be open.
magnoliareporter.com will continue to post new articles through the day.
George Washington was the first president of the United States and the day is officially observed as George Washington’s Birthday. Some people erroneously refer to the date as “Presidents’ Day.”
The State of Arkansas also recognizes George Washington’s Birthday as Daisy Gatson Bates Day. Bates, a native of Huttig, was an African-American newspaper publisher who played an important role in guiding students who achieved the racial integration of Little Rock’s Central High School in 1957.