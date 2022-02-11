Wildfire danger is high in the region today, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Columbia and all surrounding counties and parishes are in the threatened area.
Southwest winds sustained near 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts will combine with low afternoon relative humidity values of near 20 to 30 percent. These weather factors combined with very dry, dead
vegetation and dry soils will make for the perfect ingredients for the possibility of wildfires. This enhanced wildfire risk will be maximized during the late morning and afternoon hours.
The winds will diminish somewhat this evening but will increase once again late tonight through the day Saturday in the wake of a strong cold front.
Look for post frontal winds late tonight through Saturday to shift to the north with sustained wind speeds near 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. However, relative humidity values will recover overnight into Saturday given the cooler temperatures behind the cold front.
Extreme care is urged during all outdoor activities where there is a potential for grass fires and for fires to start and spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor burning of trash and do not toss lit cigarette butts outside, especially from a moving vehicle where winds can quickly fan a flame.
Burn bans are currently in effect for portions of the region, prohibiting outdoor burning. Report all wildfires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement agency quickly.