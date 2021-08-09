A Magnolia man died and four other people, including two children, were hurt in a two-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon in Miller County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Robert D. Gillard, 34, of Stamps was driving a pick-up truck west on U.S. 82, east of Arkansas 237. Gillard lost control and his truck went into the southbound ditch. He over-corrected and re-entered the highway, striking an eastbound 2014 model Ford Expedition head-on.
The Expedition was driven by Katie R. Morris, 28, of Magnolia. One of her passengers, Kevin C. Morris, 39, was killed.
Katie Morris and Gillard were both injured, as was one minor in both vehicles. The minors were not identified in the Arkansas State Police report.
The injured were taken to St. Michaels and Wadley medical centers in TEXarkana.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. William Davidson of the Arkansas State Police investigated the wreck.
The wreck closed the highway east of Texarkana for about 90 minutes.
The wreck was reported about 4:55 p.m.