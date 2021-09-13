COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,169+4. Month ago: 2,726. Year ago: 337
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 122-26. Month ago: 119. Year ago: 26
Total recovered – 2,983+30. Month ago: 2,557. Year ago: 296
Total number dead – 64+1 (third death in two days). Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 17 deaths.
Test figures below are changes since yesterday.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.35, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.43, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,763+3
Total positive antigen tests – 1,658+1
Total negative PCR tests – 17,091+32
Total negative antigen tests – 10,692+12
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.5, up from
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.1, down from 11.2
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Monday, September 13
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1-1 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 1-2 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0-2 staff. 5-1 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1-3 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0-1 student.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
Total: 0 staff, 9-8 students.
Current positively rate: 13.0 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 447+4
SAU total active cases – 19-1 students. 1 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 29-2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 773+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32-2
Total recovered – 729+4
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.5, up from 31.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 6.9, down from 7.2
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,178+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 64-8
Total recovered – 1,087+7
Total number dead – 29
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.7, up from 34.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.8, down from 14.0
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,264-1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 130-15
Total recovered – 3,062+14
Total number dead – 72
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 51.2, up from 50.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.2, down from 8.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,165+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 172-36
Total recovered – 4,866+30
Total number dead – 125+5
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.1, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.6, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,130
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 227-7
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 87-1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 56+3
Active pediatric cases -- 375
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Totals were not updated Monday, September 13.
Bossier – 20,195, up from 20,134 total cases. 360 deaths.
Webster – 6,001, up from 5,984 total cases. 133+1 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,909, up from 1,904 total cases. 58 deaths.
Union – 3,638, up from 3,613 total cases. 92 deaths.