One of the more high-profile uses of U.S. Census population data involves dividing up cities, counties and states into political districts containing roughly the same number of people.
The redistricting process is a fundamental characteristic of our democracy and ensures that every person has representation in our many forms of government.
To accommodate population growth or decline highlighted by the Census, political boundaries may shift. These revisions can change who represents you on your city council, quorum court, and at the state capitol. All levels of government may experience redistricting of some kind.
State lawmakers will be drawing new maps for the U.S. House of Representatives. The governor, secretary of state, and attorney general -- as the Board of Apportionment -- will redraw boundaries for state representatives and senators.
Delays in releasing official population numbers have pushed back redistricting processes to this fall to September. Arkansas legislators have said they will likely have to come back into session this fall to review the data and vote on congressional maps.
The public can use this time to refresh its redistricting knowledge and how to be involved in community’s efforts.
