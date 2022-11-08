Leroy Martin, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detective, was elected Tuesday as the county’s new sheriff to replace retiring Mike Loe.
In complete but unofficial returns Martin, running as an independent, defeated County Judge Denny Foster, a Republican, 4,013-2,013.
In other Columbia County races:
Magnolia
David Sisson beat Roderick C. Henderson for Alderman Ward 1, Position 2, 368-178
McNeil
Dana Burchfield Harris won the mayor’s post over Henry Warren, 73-52.
Emily Vaughan Wilson was selected Position 1 alderman over Athalia Dismuke, 64-60. Virginia Warren won Position 3, 168-109, over James T. Young.
Waldo
Beverlyn Rowden was elected to the mayor’s position over Juan A. Minniefield, 168-109.
Emerson
Linda Mullins was re-elected mayor over Janice W. Curtis, 51-21.
Emerson voters approved a one-percent sales tax, 40-34.
Taylor
Dalton Jones won the Ward 1, Position 2 City Council race over Johnny Haynes, 74-69.
Hunter Scott won the Taylor constable position over Amy Jill Stewart, 381-66.
Columbia County voters rejected all four issues on the ballot to amend the Arkansas Constitution.
In statewide races, Columbia County voters supported Republican Party candidates by margins of better than 2-1.
