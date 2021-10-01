Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of August with a positive EBITDA of $366,353.
Net revenue for the month was $3,124,680. Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were down to 97. She said clinic visits were 1,173. There were 123 surgeries.
Emergency room visits were up to 933.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $69,271, including $59,666 in sales tax revenue.
Year to date, the hospital has a positive EBITDA of $690,923.
Gross revenue is $55,530,338, with a net revenue of $23,307,151 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $155,424.
The net labor expense is $6,068,017. Non-operating income for the year is $3,040,379 including $556,116 in sales tax revenue and $2,382,353 in grant revenue, mostly COVID-related.
In other board news:
-- Board approved a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year with a gross revenue of $61,692,699, a positive EBITDA of $873,269, and a net loss of $1,121,119.
-- Board discussed a capital budget for 2022-24 of $2,287,736. This budget includes upgrades to the nursery security system, a new ultrasound machine, new mammography unit and upgrades to the nurse call system. This budget is basically a wish list for the hospital.
-- Dr. Kevin Rudder has already performed 144 surgeries since April bringing in $2.3 million. He is currently booked into November for surgeries and use of MAKO Ortho Robot is making more than enough to meet the reimbursement requirements.
-- Board discussed changes to the insurance offerings transitioning to a HSA system.
-- Board approved to remain in the Arkansas Trauma Program.
The next meeting will be October 25.