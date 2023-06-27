Rodfathers received $1,600 on Monday from the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission to produce its 9th Annual Cruisin’ Against Bruisin’ Car and Truck Show.
The event raises money for Compassion’s Foundation’s domestic violence shelter in Magnolia. The show will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 16 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1823 E. North.
The show expects to draw car and truck enthusiasts from across the region, with an attendance of about 250.
The commission tabled a request from the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce to purchase an outdoor home theater system for use at Square Park.
The chamber’s preliminary request was for $6,621.40 for a screen, projector, speakers and other equipment. The request was tabled so that the chamber can consider other options relating to equipment.