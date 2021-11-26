Murder

The Arkansas State Police has been requested by Dumas authorities to investigate a shooting incident that has claimed the life of Claude Tatum, 39.

About 1:15 a.m. Friday, Dumas police officers received a report of gunfire at 103 South Beech Street. Officers found Tatum wounded inside the house. He was taken to a local hospital where he died at 2:26 a.m.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division were requested to process the crime scene and assist local police as the investigation continues.

