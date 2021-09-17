A Magnolia man died Thursday night as the result of injuries sustained when a U.S. Postal Service truck collided with his motorcycle in Magnolia.
Mitchell Flow, 25, died about 11:33 p.m. at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the 1988 model Grumman LLV mail truck was facing north at the intersection of Maple and East Columbia. Flow, on a 2006 Honda motorcycle, was eastbound on East Columbia.
The mail truck’s driver failed to yield from the intersection while making a left turn onto East Columbia. Flow’s motorcycle collided with the left side of the mail truck.
Flow was initially taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, then moved to UAMS where he died.
The driver of the mail truck was not injured and was not identified in the Arkansas State Police report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry
Trooper 1st Class David Fielding investigated the collision for the Arkansas State Police.
The death was the seventh motor vehicle fatality in Columbia County this year. Six people died in fatal accidents last year in Columbia County. Five people died in 2019.