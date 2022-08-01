A week-long filing period starts at noon Wednesday for people who want to run for municipal offices in Columbia County.
Candidates have until noon Wednesday, August 10 to turn in candidacy petitions to the Columbia County Clerk’s Office at the County Annex on Boundary Street.
All city offices in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo are up for election during this cycle. The ballot in Magnolia is a little more complicated.
In Magnolia, the mayor’s job is up for election, along with city attorney and the four “Position 2” slots on the eight-member City Council.
Parnell Vann is running for his fourth four-year term as mayor.
City Attorney Jennifer Jameson McKendree, who was appointed to the position in June following the resignation of Mike Boyd, is eligible for election to a four-year term.
City Clerk Candy Meeler, who was appointed to the elective position by the City Council last year, will be up for election in two years. Magnolia staggers the four-year terms of its mayor and city clerk.
Magnolia City Council “Position 2” seats up for election are Larry Talley, Ward 1; Tia Wesson, Ward 2; and Steve Nipper, Ward 3. Steve Crowell in Ward 4 won’t be seeking re-election to the council. He is the Republican Party nominee for the Arkansas State Senate from the Magnolia area, and is unopposed in the November general election.
“Position 1” Council members who will be up for re-election in two years are Kelli Souter, Ward 1; James Jefferson Jr., Ward 2; Jamie Waller, Ward 3; and Jeff White, Ward 4.
Current office holders in Columbia County’s other towns who are up for election:
EMERSON
Mayor Linda Mullins
Recorder/Treasurer Mike Benefield
Alderman Position 1 -- Donna Bilbray
Alderman Position 2 -- LaTina Fields-Robinson
Alderman Position 3 -- Milly Lindsey
Alderman Position 4 -- Dana Waller
Alderman Position 5 -- Jimmy D. Hughes
McNEIL
Mayor -- Teresa “Terrie” Triplet
Recorder/Treasurer -- Nancy Cook
Alderman Position 1 -- Dana Harris
Alderman Position 2 -- Brenda Kelly
Alderman Position 3 -- Kim D. Muncrief
Alderman Position 4 -- Pam Vaughn
Alderman Position 5 -- Shirley Hunter
TAYLOR
Mayor Clifford Page
Recorder/Treasurer Kay L. Emerson
Alderman Ward 1, Position 1 -- William Mark Smith
Alderman Ward 1, Position 2 -- Johnny Haynes
Alderman Ward 2, Position 1 -- Leslie Jones
Alderman Ward 2, Position 2 – Angie Glass
Alderman Ward 3, Position 1 -- Paul Higgins
Alderman Ward 3, Position 2 -- Crystal Hall
WALDO
Mayor -- Beverly Rowden
City Clerk/Recorder -- Diane Rider
Alderman Ward 1, Position 1 -- Paula Miller
Alderman Ward 1, Position 2 -- David Baird
Alderman Ward 2, Position 1 -- De'Varrio Watson
Alderman Ward 2, Position 2 -- Rickey L. Lambert
Alderman Ward 3, Position 1 -- Lawanda Robinson
Alderman Ward 3, Position 2 -- Dedrick Young
After the end of the filing period next week, the County Clerk has up to 10 days to determine whether candidates have the signatures of enough registered voters to qualify for the ballot in the Tuesday, November 8 general election.
The state’s official deadline for the County Board of Election Commissioners to conduct a drawing for ballot positions is Monday, August 29.
Tuesday, October 11 is the deadline for people to register to vote in the November 8 election.
Early voting in the general election will be Monday, October 17 through Monday, November 7. Voting hours at the County Annex are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. Monday, November 7.
Election day polls are open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Municipal candidates who wish to turn in brief declarations of candidacy for free publication in magnoliareporter.com may do so until 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. Email announcements to news@magnoliareporter.com .