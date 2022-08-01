Election

A week-long filing period starts at noon Wednesday for people who want to run for municipal offices in Columbia County.

Candidates have until noon Wednesday, August 10 to turn in candidacy petitions to the Columbia County Clerk’s Office at the County Annex on Boundary Street.

All city offices in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo are up for election during this cycle. The ballot in Magnolia is a little more complicated.

In Magnolia, the mayor’s job is up for election, along with city attorney and the four “Position 2” slots on the eight-member City Council.

Parnell Vann is running for his fourth four-year term as mayor.

City Attorney Jennifer Jameson McKendree, who was appointed to the position in June following the resignation of Mike Boyd, is eligible for election to a four-year term.

City Clerk Candy Meeler, who was appointed to the elective position by the City Council last year, will be up for election in two years. Magnolia staggers the four-year terms of its mayor and city clerk.

Magnolia City Council “Position 2” seats up for election are Larry Talley, Ward 1; Tia Wesson, Ward 2; and Steve Nipper, Ward 3. Steve Crowell in Ward 4 won’t be seeking re-election to the council. He is the Republican Party nominee for the Arkansas State Senate from the Magnolia area, and is unopposed in the November general election.

“Position 1” Council members who will be up for re-election in two years are Kelli Souter, Ward 1; James Jefferson Jr., Ward 2; Jamie Waller, Ward 3; and Jeff White, Ward 4.

Current office holders in Columbia County’s other towns who are up for election:

EMERSON

Mayor Linda Mullins

Recorder/Treasurer Mike Benefield

Alderman Position 1 -- Donna Bilbray

Alderman Position 2 -- LaTina Fields-Robinson

Alderman Position 3 -- Milly Lindsey

Alderman Position 4 -- Dana Waller

Alderman Position 5 -- Jimmy D. Hughes

McNEIL

Mayor -- Teresa “Terrie” Triplet

Recorder/Treasurer -- Nancy Cook

Alderman Position 1 -- Dana Harris

Alderman Position 2 -- Brenda Kelly

Alderman Position 3 -- Kim D. Muncrief

Alderman Position 4 -- Pam Vaughn

Alderman Position 5 -- Shirley Hunter

TAYLOR

Mayor Clifford Page

Recorder/Treasurer Kay L. Emerson

Alderman Ward 1, Position 1 -- William Mark Smith

Alderman Ward 1, Position 2 -- Johnny Haynes

Alderman Ward 2, Position 1 -- Leslie Jones

Alderman Ward 2, Position 2 – Angie Glass

Alderman Ward 3, Position 1 -- Paul Higgins

Alderman Ward 3, Position 2 -- Crystal Hall

WALDO

Mayor -- Beverly Rowden

City Clerk/Recorder -- Diane Rider

Alderman Ward 1, Position 1 -- Paula Miller

Alderman Ward 1, Position 2 -- David Baird

Alderman Ward 2, Position 1 -- De'Varrio Watson

Alderman Ward 2, Position 2 -- Rickey L. Lambert

Alderman Ward 3, Position 1 -- Lawanda Robinson

Alderman Ward 3, Position 2 -- Dedrick Young

After the end of the filing period next week, the County Clerk has up to 10 days to determine whether candidates have the signatures of enough registered voters to qualify for the ballot in the Tuesday, November 8 general election.

The state’s official deadline for the County Board of Election Commissioners to conduct a drawing for ballot positions is Monday, August 29.

Tuesday, October 11 is the deadline for people to register to vote in the November 8 election.

Early voting in the general election will be Monday, October 17 through Monday, November 7. Voting hours at the County Annex are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. Monday, November 7.

Election day polls are open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Municipal candidates who wish to turn in brief declarations of candidacy for free publication in magnoliareporter.com may do so until 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. Email announcements to news@magnoliareporter.com .

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you