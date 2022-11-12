COVID

Columbia County has had no new COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,410

Total Active Cases: 13, no change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,294

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,419

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,613

Total Active Cases: 15. Up two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,552

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,497

Total Active Cases: 16. Up one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,362

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,913

Total Active Cases: 31, no change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,684

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 963,639

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 154

Recovered cases: 947,775

Deaths: 12,525, no change since Friday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 138

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 25

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8

