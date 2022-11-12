Columbia County has had no new COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,410
Total Active Cases: 13, no change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,294
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,419
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,613
Total Active Cases: 15. Up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,552
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,497
Total Active Cases: 16. Up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,362
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,913
Total Active Cases: 31, no change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,684
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 963,639
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 154
Recovered cases: 947,775
Deaths: 12,525, no change since Friday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 138
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 25
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8