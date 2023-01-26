Few changes in local COVID-19 statistics were reported Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,692
Total Active Cases: 36. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,552
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,491
Total Active Cases: 1. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,459
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,735
Total Active Cases: 16. Up three since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,673
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,707
Total Active Cases: 37. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,548
Total Deaths: 122. Last death recorded January 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,139
Total Active Cases: 49. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,885
Total Deaths: 203. Last death recorded January 24.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 994,837
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 527. No change since Tuesday.
Recovered cases: 977,577
Deaths: 12,800. No change since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 241. Up one since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 46. Down two since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18. Down one since Tuesday.