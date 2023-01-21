Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:
Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton.
Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch.
The governor is responsible for appointing members to boards and commissions in Arkansas and seeks candidates for these appointed positions. She encourages all Arkansans to participate in state government by applying for appointment to one of these boards or commissions. CLICK HERE to apply online for an appointment.
https://governor.arkansas.gov/online-services/join-the-administration/