Scam artists have targeted restaurants around Arkansas posing as Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) officials claiming to conduct restaurant inspections.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is urging Arkansans not to fall for this scam, especially when the individual is attempting to demand immediate payment for declared violations.
“Scam artists are exploiting the stress and burden faced by Arkansas businesses, as the owners focus on tightening their budgets to manage the skyrocketing inflation, supply issues and staffing shortages,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Call my office immediately if you are contacted by a con artist demanding money from a false business inspection.”
She offers this advice for anyone contacted about an inspection at their place of business:
-- Legitimate ADH Environmental Health Service inspectors carry identification with the agency logo and will always be willing to provide it when asked.
-- ADH inspectors will never ask for money.
-- ADH also conducts inspections for cosmetology services, plumbing, natural gas and many other areas.
You can also contact your Local Health Unit or ADH Environmental Health Protection program at (501) 661-2171 to confirm the identity of an inspector.