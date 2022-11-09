New cases of COVID-19 rose in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,405
Total Active Cases: 17, up four since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,285
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,418
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,609
Total Active Cases: 14, up six since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,549
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,488
Total Active Cases: 12, up two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,357
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,903
Total Active Cases: 28, up two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,677
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 962,329
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 421
Recovered cases: 946,670
Deaths: 12,522, up one since Monday
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 134
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 22
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 7