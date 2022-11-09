COVID-19

New cases of COVID-19 rose in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,405

Total Active Cases: 17, up four since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,285

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,418

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,609

Total Active Cases: 14, up six since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,549

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,488

Total Active Cases: 12, up two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,357

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,903

Total Active Cases: 28, up two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,677

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 962,329

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 421

Recovered cases: 946,670

Deaths: 12,522, up one since Monday

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 134

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 22

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 7

