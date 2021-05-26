Showers and thunderstorms will move south across the region Thursday night and into Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said this activity will be associated with a squall line, and some of these storms may be strong to severe, particularly north of Interstate 20. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with this activity.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 2.92 inches of rain from thunderstorm activity Tuesday and early Wednesday. This raises the May rainfall total to 2.92 inches, and 33.25 inches for the calendar year.