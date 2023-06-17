Another round of severe storms is possible Saturday night across South Arkansas and North Louisiana.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said storms are especially likely along and north of Interstate 20. Damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary threats.
Another upper level disturbance riding along and north of the stationary front will focus additional showers and thunderstorms across the region on Sunday. Some of these storms could again be severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall the primary threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s Sunday through Wednesday, and when combined with the high humidity, will result in afternoon heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees across Deep East Texas and North Central Louisiana.